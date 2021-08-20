31 Hawaii doctors plead with residents to get vaccinated, minimize risk as COVID cases surge

A group of 31 leading physicians is pleading with Hawaii residents to get vaccinated and remain vigilant as as the delta variant continues to push coronavirus cases up in the islands, stretching hospital capacity.

In a public message posted on social media as well as shared by Hawaii Department of Health, the physicians tell the people of Hawaii that “we are in this together.”

“Hawaii is experiencing an unprecedented disastrous surge of COVID-19 throughout the state,” says the letter addressed to the people of Hawaii. “We need our health care system able to care for people in Hawaii who are sick — whether it be from COVID, trauma, stroke, heart attack, cancer or other problem[s]. Our ability to deliver on that need is stretched right now. Because of COVID, as we move from conventional to contingency to crisis capacity throughout the state’s healthcare systems, the worst-case scenario can happen — there will not be enough healthcare for everyone to get the care they need when they need it.”

This surge is different, the physicians said, because the variant infections are spreading aggressively in healthy adults and children, and because the viral load is 1,000 times higher, making it much more contagious.

“Everyone can do their individual and collective part to ensure our best is your best,” the physicians said. “Please get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe and effective and help protect you, your family members, your community and our keiki who are ineligible for the vaccine.”

The physicians ask everyone to wear a mask, maintain physical distances, and stay home when sick.

People can also take extra steps by setting their own curfews, avoiding activities that increase the risks of trauma or of exposure to COVID-19. Also, if residents have traveled, they should get tested a few days after returning to Hawaii.

“Please help,” the physicians said. “You choices will prevent the scenario of not enough healthcare resources for someone who really needs them. We don’t want that someone to be you.”

The appeal to the public comes as Queen’s Medical Center — West Oahu declares itself in a state of emergency due to a system overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

The letter is signed by 31 physicians from across the state, including Dr. Todd Allen, Dr. Kenneth Nakamura, Dr. Della Lin, Dr. Vija Sehgal, Dr. Melinda Ashton, Dr. Julis Pham, Dr. Warren Wong, Dr. Downing Lu, Dr. Linda Rosen, and Dr. Brian Wu, among others.