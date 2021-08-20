Linda weakens to post-tropical cyclone as it nears Hawaii

Linda weakened further overnight and is now a post-tropical cyclone. However, it is still expected to significantly affect Hawaii’s weather starting Sunday.

Located about 720 miles east of Hilo at 5 a.m. today, Linda was packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and moving west at 17 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Although Linda is expected to weaken and dissipate after Sunday, weather officials expect little change in strength through Sunday morning.

The forecast for Hawaii when Linda moves through the area Sunday through Monday includes possible heavy rainfall and strong winds. Tradewinds are expected to return Tuesday.