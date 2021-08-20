comscore Editorial: Police use of force needs more review | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Police use of force needs more review

  • Today
  • Updated 6:23 p.m.

A judge’s key decision to decline probable cause in the high-profile Iremamber Sykap case was met with cries of relief from family members of the three Honolulu Police Department officers accused in the April 5 shooting of the 16-year-old fleeing arrest after a crime spree. Read more

Previous Story
Off the News: Surge of health-care staff support

Scroll Up