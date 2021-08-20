Bishop Gorman runs over Saint Louis in 2021 prep football opener

Bishop Gorman’s Cam Barfield rushed for five touchdowns and the Gaels avenged a 2019 loss at Aloha Stadium to Saint Louis with a 42-21 victory over the Crusaders tonight at Fertitta Field in Las Vegas.

Saint Louis, the four-time defending state champion in Hawaii’s top division, played the first football game by a Hawaii high school since the Crusaders’ 35-19 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) on the same field in December 2019.

Senior quarterback AJ Bianco scored the game’s first touchdown on a 18-yard run in the first quarter, but the Crusaders struggled to move the ball for much of the rest of the game.

Bianco, under relentless pressure from the Gaels’ front seven, finished 10-for-28 passing for 195 yards before giving way to sophomore Oha Kamakawiwoole for the final quarter.

Ola Apduhan scored the Crusaders’ other TD on a 3-yard run in the second quarter to tie the game at 14.

Bishop Gorman scored the next 28 points with Barfield scoring three more times. Palaie Faoa recovered an errant punt snap in the end zone for the Gaels’ final score early in the fourth quarter.

The Gaels opened the season ranked No. 12 by Max Preps. Saint Louis is unranked.



