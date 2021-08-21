comscore Eastbound traffic on portion of Farrington Highway diverted due to ongoing police investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Eastbound traffic on portion of Farrington Highway diverted due to ongoing police investigation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 am

Honolulu police are diverting eastbound traffic on Farrington Highway near Lualualei Beach Park onto Leihoku Street due to an ongoing investigation, according to a city alert.

No further information was immediately available.

