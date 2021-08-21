Eastbound traffic on portion of Farrington Highway diverted due to ongoing police investigation

Honolulu police are diverting eastbound traffic on Farrington Highway near Lualualei Beach Park onto Leihoku Street due to an ongoing investigation, according to a city alert.
No further information was immediately available.
Honolulu police are diverting eastbound traffic on Farrington Highway near Lualualei Beach Park onto Leihoku Street due to an ongoing investigation, according to a city alert.
No further information was immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.