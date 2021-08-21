Police need help in finding missing woman, 33, last seen in Hilo

Hawaii County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 33-year-old woman known to frequent the Hilo area.
Natasha Renee Torrance was last seen 6 a.m. Wednesday in Hilo.
Torrance is described as having a fair complexion, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blondish hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or contact Officer Chuck Cobile at (808) 961-8112 or email chuck.cobile@hawaiicounty.gov.
