Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My father is a Vietnam veteran. He watched as helicopters evacuated people from the rooftop of the embassy in Saigon. I am an Iraq-Afghanistan veteran. Yesterday, I watched the same situation happen in Kabul. Read more

Bring positive energy to heal our world

Our lives are full of changes and challenges. We live in a constant stream of transitions. Patterns that we had established are disrupted as we look for new ways to continue on.

While the ocean tide ebbs and flows, so do our lives. We experience patterns of happiness and yes, sometimes despair. The ocean tells us stories when we take the time to listen: stories about the kindness of the islands and its people, our opportunities, our possibilities and our hope for humankind.

We are fortunate in Hawaii to have these experiences every day. Humans are here to preserve God’s creation and gifts and not to destroy them. We have the power inside each one of us to bring the tranquility and positive energy that is so needed to repair our world.

Sandra Z. Armstrong

Kailua

Pictures can discourage those considering shots

Why do TV stations and the newspaper continue showing pictures of people getting the vaccination shot? If I was not already vaccinated, it certainly would be discouraging to me to see that pain constantly before my eyes.

True, it doesn’t hurt that much, but why keep reminding people of a reason to avoid getting vaccinated?

Bob Miyake-Stoner

Aiea

History repeats itself and we don’t learn

My father is a Vietnam veteran. He watched as helicopters evacuated people from the rooftop of the embassy in Saigon. I am an Iraq-Afghanistan veteran. Yesterday, I watched the same situation happen in Kabul.

I know how he felt then. Now innocent Afghans who helped us are in hiding and will be executed when they are caught, all because they trusted us. No country in the world will ever trust the United States again because they see how we treat those who entrust their lives to us.

I’m so glad I don’t have a child who can watch the sad ending of the next quagmire our inept politicians decide to get us involved in.

Terry Hunter

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter