As we watch the American military presence in Afghanistan come to its chaotic end, the pundits and experts are debating whether the cost — $2.2 trillion, plus the thousands of American, Afghan and allied lives lost — was worth it.

And while Hawaii is a long way from Afghanistan, some of that cost was borne here.

About 800,000 American military service members served in Afghanistan over the conflict’s 20-year run. Many were stationed and trained in the islands. Sons of Hawaii were among the more than 2,300 service members who died in the war and its aftermath.

Operation Enduring Freedom, a response to the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York City, began with allied air strikes against Taliban and al-Qaeda targets on Oct. 7, 2001. After 13 years, combat operations ended on Dec. 31, 2014. Operation Freedom’s Sentinel took over on Jan. 1, 2015.

According to records compiled by the Military Times, Hawaii lost 14 service members in both efforts. They are:

Operation Enduring Freedom

>> Army Sgt. Drew M. Scobie, 25, of Kailua (died Jan. 10, 2014).

>> Air Force Capt. Reid K. Nishizuka, 30, of Kailua (April 27, 2013).

>> Army Sgt. Sapuro B. Nena, 25, of Honolulu (Sept. 16, 2012).

>> Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Don C. Viray, 25, of Waipahu (April 19, 2012).

>> Navy Chief Explosive Ordnance Disposal Techni- cian Kraig M. Vickers, 36, of Kailua (Aug. 6, 2011).

>> Marine Lance Cpl. Christopher L. Camero, 19, of Kailua-Kona (July 12, 2011).

>> Army Sgt. Sean M. Collins, 25, of Ewa Beach (Dec. 12, 2010).

>> Marine Sgt. Matthew T. Abbate, 26, of Honolulu (Dec. 2, 2010).

>> Army Pfc. JR Salvacion, 27, of Ewa Beach (Feb. 21, 2010).

>> Army Sgt. Jasper K. Obakrairur, 26, of Hilo (June 1, 2009).

>> Army 1st Lt. Jonathan P. Brostrom, 24, of Aiea (July 13, 2008).

>> Army Spc. Kyle Eo Fernandez, 26, of Waipahu (Oct. 14, 2004).

Operation Freedom’s Sentinel

>> Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk Fuchigami Jr., 25, of Keaau, Hawaii island (Nov. 20, 2019).

>> Sgt. 1st Class Reymund R. Transfiguracion, 36, of Waikoloa, Hawaii island (Aug. 12, 2018).

The sheer weight of these losses cannot be calculated, except perhaps by the Gold Star families themselves. Still, it’s worth noting at least one thing: Over the past 20 years, thanks to the presence of our armed services, millions of Afghan women and girls were allowed to go to school, and they did.

For that priceless gift, and for the countless unseen sacrifices made in service to our country, our men and women who served in Afghanistan deserve the fullest measure of gratitude.