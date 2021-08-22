comscore Fred Hemmings continues to keep a watchful eye on Hawaii’s politics and ocean sports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

Fred Hemmings continues to keep a watchful eye on Hawaii’s politics and ocean sports

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Fred Hemmings served six years in the state House of Representatives, ran for governor in 1990, and then served 10 years in state Senate.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Fred Hemmings served six years in the state House of Representatives, ran for governor in 1990, and then served 10 years in state Senate.

Fred Hemmings got his first surfboard when he was 8. By the time Hemmings graduated from Punahou School (class of ‘65), he was a champion surfer. Read more

Previous Story
‘American Idol’ to hold online auditions for Hawaii hopefuls

Scroll Up