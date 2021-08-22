Coach Todd Graham happy with Hawaii’s progress as opener approaches against UCLA

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team is entering the home stretch in advance of the season-opening road game against UCLA. Read more

“I think our guys worked really hard,” coach Todd Graham said. “We’ve had a good camp. We’re going into the last week of preparation and we feel good about where we’re at.”

The Warriors will have fully padded practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, then limited-contact workouts on Thursday and Friday. The Warriors are scheduled to depart Thursday to Los Angeles ahead of Saturday’s game at the Rose Bowl.

“We have a schedule we go by,” Graham said of the contact practices. “We have a good pulse of how things are going. It’s a physical game. You’ve got to be physical. If you want to be a physical football team, you’ve got to practice physically.”

In 2020, Graham’s first season as UH head coach, pandemic-related restrictions limited the implementation of the quick-tempo offense he ran successfully at Tulsa and Arizona State. Graham said the Rainbow Warriors have had a “tremendous camp offensively” this year.

Graham praised quarterbacks Chevan Cordeiro and Brayden Schager, a freshman who seized the top backup role.

“Man, we’ve got two really good quarterbacks,” Graham said. “I’m very impressed with how both of those guys have played.”

While Calvin Turner continues as a multiple threat as a receiver, running back and wildcat quarterback, the Warriors have received boosts at the other ball-handling positions. Graham said Dae Dae Hunter, James Phillips and Dedrick Parson have been productive backs. Phillips moved from slotback, and Parson is a graduate transfer from Howard University. Graham said receivers Nick Mardner, Aaron Cephus, Jared Smart, Tru Edwards and Koali Nishigaya have played well in a diverse passing offense.

Two transfers have made an impact at tight end. Caleb Phillips was a Stanford outside linebacker who joined the Warriors in June. Solo Turner, who transferred from Baylor, also relocated from linebacker to tight end.

“Solo is a dynamic player at that position,” Graham said. “As soon as he gets a solid foundation there, he could end up also playing some defense. But I think he’s a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands.”

Graham said the offensive line has overcome the loss of center Taaga Tuulima to graduation and left guard Michael Eletise to medical retirement. Kohl Levao, who can play all the line positions, has healed from last year’s ailments and taken over at center. Micah Vanterpool, who was used mostly as a tackle and situational tight end last year, succeeded Eletise at left guard.

Graham said Josh Bertholotte, a freshman from Landry-Walker High in Louisiana, and Riley Wilson, who had a cameo at tight end last year, have joined the linebacker rotation. “They’re both impressive guys,” Graham said. “They’re doing really well. We’ve got to continue to develop depth.”