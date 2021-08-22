CALENDAR
TODAY
SOCCER
College women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii (ex), 3 p.m., at UH Lower Campus practice field.
MONDAY
No local sporting events scheduled
CALENDAR
TODAY
SOCCER
College women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii (ex), 3 p.m., at UH Lower Campus practice field.
MONDAY
No local sporting events scheduled
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.