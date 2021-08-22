Young Damien squad beats University to win Hawaii Girls Volleyball Invitational

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Long after the koa bowl trophy was lifted high, Kody and Kenna Wengler stood outside Kekuhaupio Gymnasium.

The poised and polished twin sisters had helped Damien to a 19-25, 26-24, 15-8 comeback win over University for the Hawaii Girls Volleyball Invitational title. Suddenly, neither could stop crying. Bawling.

“They’re so happy,” first-year Lady Monarchs coach Chad Giesseman said.

Damien has won four tournaments in four weekends under the former McKinley coach, who has stocked his staff with experience. The roster is no slouch, either.

Kenna Wengler had 15 assists and four kills for Damien, while Kody Wengler had 10 kills to lead the way. Not bad at all for two versatile sophomores.

“What really kept us together is how close we are with each other,” Kody Wengler said.

“Our mentality is to want to win, never give up, no balls drop, just scramble,” Kenna Wengler said.

The tears were joyous and maybe a reaction to what has been a cascade of success.

“Coach actually brought up the last time Damien played in this tournament, they came in last place,” Kody Wengler said.

Tiani Souza, a junior, added five kills, two aces and one block. Freshman Kaila Kalama-Bajet also tallied five kills, and junior Raiatea Campbell chipped in with three kills.

“Excited. I’m really excited. I thought we would do well in this tournament, be competitive, but to win this whole thing was definitely awesome not just for me, but for the members of our coaching staff and how hard the girls have worked the last four weeks,” Giesseman said.

Pi‘i Carvalho led the Junior Rainbows with 11 kills. Setter/outside hitter Makena Tong had 10 kills and Milan Ah Yat added nine kills and one ace for coach Brad Miller.

The final set was painful for University, which committed seven hitting errors.

Damien’s run to the crown included a three-set semifinal win over host Kamehameha. The Warriors played without several key players, including Devin Kahahawai and Maui Robins. Kahahawai is visiting colleges. Robins and several other teammates are recovering from injuries.

Damien had played the ’Bows one week earlier in the 25-point, single-set final of the Lady Monarchs’ tournament. Damien won that battle, too.

“I think what we are all going to remember most is how we worked together as a team. We won this together,” Campbell said.

The ILH girls volleyball schedule has not been released yet, but Giesseman expects the slate to begin in late September. That doesn’t mean the Lady Monarchs will rest of their laurels, though.

“They’ll get Monday off,” the coach said.

“No time to rest,” Kody Wengler said.

—

HAWAII VOLLEYBALL INVITATIONAL

Day 3, Bracket Play

First Round

‘Iolani 1-AA def. Sacred Hearts 25-23, 25-20

Kamehameha Blue def. Kamehameha White 20-25, 25-16, 16-14

Mid-Pacific def. Damien JV 25-12, 25-15

Kamehameha def. Iolani JV 25-5, 25-11

Quarterfinals

University def. Iolani 1-AA 25-23, 25-17

Kamehameha Blue def. Hawaii Baptist 25- 22, 25-17

Damien def. Mid-Pacific 17-25, 25-18, 16-14

Kamehameha def. Maryknoll 25-12, 25-14

Semifinals

University def. Kamehameha Blue 25-11, 25-23

Damien def. Kamehameha 15-25, 25-22, 15-12

Championship