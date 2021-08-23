Fire destroys abandoned warehouse in Wahiawa

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire that destroyed an abandoned warehouse in Wahiawa Sunday night.

Ten units with approximately 35 firefighters responded to 911 call of smoke near the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Kamananui Road at about 7:15 p.m., the fire department said.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control just before 7:45 p.m. and extinguished it at about 10:10 pm.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under information. A damage estimate was not immediately available.