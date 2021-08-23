Kaiser Moanalua will require all visitors to be vaccinated

Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center is making changes to its visitor policy due to the current COVID-19 surge.

Starting Tuesday, all visitors to the Moanalua campus will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result. The facility will allow one fully vaccinated visitor per inpatient per day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Exceptions may be granted for pediatric, labor and delivery, NICU, neighbor island patients, and for end-of-life situations.

Masks are required in all Kaiser Permanente facilities.

For more information and the complete visitor guidelines please visit kp.org

Or for information on COVID-19 care, testing or vaccine visit kp.org/covid19-info/hi.