comscore Kaiser Moanalua will require all visitors to be vaccinated | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Kaiser Moanalua will require all visitors to be vaccinated

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center is making changes to its visitor policy due to the current COVID-19 surge.

Starting Tuesday, all visitors to the Moanalua campus will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result. The facility will allow one fully vaccinated visitor per inpatient per day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Exceptions may be granted for pediatric, labor and delivery, NICU, neighbor island patients, and for end-of-life situations.

Masks are required in all Kaiser Permanente facilities.

For more information and the complete visitor guidelines please visit kp.org

Or for information on COVID-19 care, testing or vaccine visit kp.org/covid19-info/hi.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Protesters bedevil Lt. Gov. Josh Green at home as anti-vaccine violence and harassment spread nationally

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up