Kaiser Moanalua will require all visitors to be vaccinated

Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center is making changes to its visitor policy due to the current COVID-19 surge.
Starting Tuesday, all visitors to the Moanalua campus will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result. The facility will allow one fully vaccinated visitor per inpatient per day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Exceptions may be granted for pediatric, labor and delivery, NICU, neighbor island patients, and for end-of-life situations.
Masks are required in all Kaiser Permanente facilities.
For more information and the complete visitor guidelines please visit kp.org
Or for information on COVID-19 care, testing or vaccine visit kp.org/covid19-info/hi.
