Kaiser providing free COVID vaccines at YMCA facilities

Kaiser Permanente is providing free COVID-19 vaccine clinics administering the Pfizer drug for those 12 and older at YMCA of Honolulu facilities. The free clinics are open to the public and there is no charge, no co-pay, and walk-ins are welcome. The first clinic began Monday.
Bring a valid photo identification. If you have medical insurance, bring your insurance card with you. Uninsured participants are also welcome.
If the individual getting the shot is under 18, a parent/guardian needs to sign the Kaiser Assessment and Consent form. If you are receiving your second dose, bring your vaccination card with you.
Here is the complete schedule:
For more information, go to https://www.ymcahonolulu.org/ go to Kaiser Permanente’s website at kp.org/covidvaccine or call 808-432-2260.
Here are the dates and locations:
>> Kaimuki-Waialae YMCA
4835 Kilauea Ave., Honolulu
Aug. 30, 1-4 p.m.
Sept. 20, 1-4 p.m.
>> Mililani YMCA
95-1190 Hikikaulia St, Mililani
Sept. 12, 10 a.m. -noon
Oct. 3, 10 a.m.–noon
Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-noon
Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-noon
>> Nuuanu YMCA
1441 Pali Highway, Honolulu
Sept. 13, 1-4 p.m.
Oct. 4, 1-4 p.m.
>> Windward YMCA
1200 Kailua Rd, Kailua
(Windward Y Back Parking Lot adjacent to Ulupo Heiau)
Aug. 24, 1-4 p.m.
Sept. 14, 1-4 p.m.
Oct. 5, 1-4 p.m.
Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m.
