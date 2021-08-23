Off the News: Get rent help while you can

A three-judge federal appeals-court panel on Friday allowed the newest pandemic pause on evictions to remain in place. This legal battle is likely now to head to the U.S. Supreme Court, but there is time to take advantage locally of rent relief programs to settle back payments with landlords.

Oahu renters needing aid are urged to apply to the city’s Rental and Utility Relief Program at oneoahu.org/renthelp. Last Friday the site was still open to applications, but that door soon may close again.

Setback for at-home COVID-19 tests

Amid today’s COVID-19 surge, at-home test kits have been flying off the shelves. Current demand is causing the test-kit shortage, yes — but also, The New York Times on Friday reported that Abbott Laboratories in early summer started destroying inventory supplies of its BinaxNOW kits, mistakenly thinking that the worst of COVID-19 was over. It’s not, of course, but restarting the factory for the popular 15-minute antigen test will take some time.

But in a piece of good news, the city has announced that the mobile testing lab at Honolulu’s airport will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing for all Oahu residents for another week, through Aug. 28. The lab is offering the PCR mid-turbinate test, with results within six hours.