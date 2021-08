Calendar

Today

No local sporting events scheduled.

TUESDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

BASEBALL

Little League World Series

At Williamsport, Pa.

Double Elimination

Sunday

California 9, Ohio 0

Hawaii 11, Nebraska 3

Today

G15: Michigan vs. Texas, 7 a.m.

G16: Oregon vs. South Dakota, 9 a.m.

G19: Louisiana vs. Ohio, 11 a.m.

G20: Washington vs. Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

G17: Michigan/Texas loser vs. New Jersey, 9 a.m.

G18: Oregon/South Dakota loser vs. New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Wednesday

G21: G18 winner vs. Louisiana/Ohio winner, 7 a.m.

G22: G17 winner vs. Washington/Nebraska winner, 9 a.m.

G23: California vs. Oregon/South Dakota winner, 11 a.m.

G24: Hawaii vs. Michigan/Texas winner, 1 p.m.

Aug. 26

G25: G24 loser vs. G22 winner, 9 a.m.

G26: G23 loser vs. G21 winner, 1 p.m.

Saturday

Tom Seaver Championship

G27: G23 winner vs. G26 winner, 6 a.m.

Hank Aaron Championship

G28: G24 winner vs. G25 winner, 9 a.m.

Aug. 29

Third Place

G29: G27 loser vs. G28 loser, 4 a.m.

Championship

G30: G27 winner vs. G28 winner, 9 a.m.