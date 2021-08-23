Television and radio – Aug. 23, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional Coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional Coverage
|4:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|BASEBALL: Little League World Series
|Winners’ bracket: Michigan vs. Texas
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Winners’ bracket: Oregon vs. South Dakota
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Elimination game: Louisiana vs. Ohio
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Elimination game: Washington vs. Nebraska
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|BEACH SOCCER: FIFA World Cup
|United States vs. Paraguay
|6 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|FOOTBALL: NFL Preseason
|Jaguars at Saints
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF: PGA
|The Northern Trust, final round
|4 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Turkish: Hatayspor at Galatasaray
|8:45 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Leicester City at West Ham United
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|TENNIS
|ATP: Winston-Salem; WTA: Cleveland
|4 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|9:30 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Angels at Orioles
|1:05 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Dodgers at Padres
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Dodgers at Padres
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Dodgers at Padres
|4 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|BASEBALL: Little League World Series, Elimination Games
|New Jersey vs. Michigan/Texas loser
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|New Hampshire vs. Oregon/S. Dakota loser
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sparks at Mystics
|1 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Storm at Lynx
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|HOCKEY: IIHF Women’s World Championship
|United States vs. Russia
|8 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Switzerland at Canada
|noon
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|PARALYMPICS: 2020 Tokyo
|Opening Ceremony
|1 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Wheelchair Bball, Wheelchair Rugby, Cyc., Swim.
|4 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling, Swimming
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|Canadian: Edmonton at Valour
|2 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|MLS: Skills Competition
|3 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open qualifying, first round
|5 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|ATP: Winston-Salem; WTA: Cleveland
|6 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|No live play-by-play broadcasts scheduled
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Dodgers at Padres
|4 p.m.
|990-AM
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.