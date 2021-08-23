comscore Television and radio - Aug. 23, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Aug. 23, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 8:32 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional Coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional Coverage 4:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BASEBALL: Little League World Series
Winners’ bracket: Michigan vs. Texas 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Winners’ bracket: Oregon vs. South Dakota 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Elimination game: Louisiana vs. Ohio 11 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Elimination game: Washington vs. Nebraska 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
BEACH SOCCER: FIFA World Cup
United States vs. Paraguay 6 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
FOOTBALL: NFL Preseason
Jaguars at Saints 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF: PGA
The Northern Trust, final round 4 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Turkish: Hatayspor at Galatasaray 8:45 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Leicester City at West Ham United 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
TENNIS
ATP: Winston-Salem; WTA: Cleveland 4 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
TUESDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 9:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Angels at Orioles 1:05 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Dodgers at Padres 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Dodgers at Padres 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Dodgers at Padres 4 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
BASEBALL: Little League World Series, Elimination Games
New Jersey vs. Michigan/Texas loser 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
New Hampshire vs. Oregon/S. Dakota loser 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sparks at Mystics 1 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Storm at Lynx 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
HOCKEY: IIHF Women’s World Championship
United States vs. Russia 8 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Switzerland at Canada noon NHLN NA/240* 93*
PARALYMPICS: 2020 Tokyo
Opening Ceremony 1 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Wheelchair Bball, Wheelchair Rugby, Cyc., Swim. 4 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Wheelchair Rugby, Cycling, Swimming 9 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
Canadian: Edmonton at Valour 2 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
MLS: Skills Competition 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
U.S. Open qualifying, first round 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
ATP: Winston-Salem; WTA: Cleveland 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
No live play-by-play broadcasts scheduled
TUESDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Dodgers at Padres 4 p.m. 990-AM
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
University of Hawaii receiver Tru Edwards puts father’s lessons into practice

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up