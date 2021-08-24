Firefighters quickly contain 15-acre Waianae Valley fire despite stiff winds

Strong winds helped spread a 15-acre Waianae Valley wildland fire, making it tough initially for Honolulu firefighters to control.

Firefighters got the 911 call at 11:29 a.m. today for a brush fire at Paheehee Place and Paheehee Road.

Fifteen units staffed with 40 personnel responded, with the first unit on scene at 11:39 a.m.

The first unit found a rapidly spreading wildland fire moving uphill with the help of strong winds.

Firefighters ran hose lines up the mountain to attack the blaze on the ground, while Air 1 made water drops.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the windy conditions made it challenging at first, but when the flames moved over to Kaneilio Street, the firefighters were able to attack it and contained the fire to 90% by 1:45 p.m.

About 15 acres burned. No one was injured, no structures were threatened and no evacuations were needed.