Suspects in Big Island jackhammer theft wore kabuki masks

Hawaii County police are looking for two suspects who stole a jackhammer wearing full-face Japanese kabuki-type masks.

Police responded at 7:18 a.m. today to the report of a theft at an Ainaloa home.

Video surveillance showed two suspects wearing kabuki masks while removing a large hydraulic jackhammer.

They were driving a white early-2000 model lifted Dodge pickup truck with a black primer-painted hood and off-road tires.

Police suspect the vehicle and suspects may have been involved in other related incidents in the Hawaiian Paradise Park, Ainaloa and Hawaiian Beaches neighborhoods.

Anyone with information is aske to call officer Scott Hammons at (808) 965-2716 or email Scott.Hammons@hawaiicounty.gov or call police at (808) 935-3311.