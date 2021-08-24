comscore A fresh catch | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

A fresh catch

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 1:22 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Stacks on stacks Super Tsunami poke nachos ($18.95) with sweet onions, avocado and unagi sauce, chile mayo, crab salad, pickled cucumbers and tobiko

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Spicy ahi salad ($14.95) with mixed greens, clover sprouts, tomatoes and roasted sesame dressing

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Ry's poke wrap ($13.95) with fresh shoyu poke, tomatoes, clover sprouts and mixed greens in a spinach tortilla

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Two-choice combo poke bowl ($16.95)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Owners Khannie Ramsuvan and Ryan Ching in front of Ry's Poke Shack in Kahuku

Ryan Ching, who worked as a contractor, had always wanted to start a poke business. Read more

Previous Story
Breakfast with a dash of local flair
Next Story
This humble cream pie is the bee's knees

Scroll Up