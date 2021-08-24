Dipped delights

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whether it's cookies, pretzels or strawberries, dipped delicacies are all the rage. These treats are no longer reserved for special occasions; they have turned into everyday indulgences. Read more

Whether it’s cookies, pretzels or strawberries, dipped delicacies are all the rage. These treats are no longer reserved for special occasions; they have turned into everyday indulgences. The next time the craving strikes, check out this array of chocolate-dipped confections from local businesses.

Dipped by Doreen

After the pandemic affected her business, Doreen Rodrigues started Dipped by Doreen last December.

“It started as a way to have fun and take away the sadness of losing my business, but the treats became very popular,” Rodrigues says.

Chocolate-dipped Oreos are the best-selling products.

They cost $24 per dozen and are especially popular as wedding and baby shower favors. Other available dipped delicacies include caramel-wrapped pretzels ($50 per dozen) and chocolate-covered arare with furikake ($22).

“My newest item is edible images, which feature prints of logos, special messages and more,” Rodrigues says. “Every day is a celebration, so hot chocolate bombs are also now available.”

Text orders or questions to 808-221-1809, and follow @dippedbydoreen on Instagram and Facebook.

Dipped by Doreen

808-221-1809

Instagram: @dippedbydoreen

Ono Berries

Like many other dessert businesses, Ono Berries was birthed last year in the midst of the pandemic. Owner Kristi Porlas was working for a medical facility for more than 10 years when the lockdown started, and she found herself needing to be home for her four children.

“Shopping options were very limited, and I needed to think of creative and thoughtful gifts that I could make,” she says. “My husband would always get or make me chocolate-covered strawberries for special occasions, and I thought it would be fun to make them for gifts. I really enjoyed making them, and it brought out a creative side in me that I didn’t know existed.”

Ono Berries specializes in affordable, chocolate-covered strawberries. Boxes are available in various sizes (nine pieces for $20, 15 for $30 or 30 for $55), with the option to customize with embellishments like rose gold highlights and white chocolate with glitter drizzle. Flavors include strawberry blonde, Oreo, cookie butter, chocolate brownie crunch and more.

Pickups are daily in Kaimuki. To check availability, flavor options and prices, follow @onoberries on Instagram.

Ono Berries

onoberries@gmail.com

Instagram: @onoberries

Dipped by Dee

Whether you’re looking for caramel-dipped apples or chocolate-covered strawberries, Dipped by Dee has it all. Caramel apples come in flavors ranging from ube and s’mores ($11 each) to birthday cake, Fruity Pebbles, Reese’s and cotton candy ($10 each). Popular mini boxes include “Ice Cream” ($15) — three berries dipped in cookie butter chocolate with white chocolate drip and sprinkles; three berries dipped in white chocolate with the store’s signature drizzle — and “OG” assorted box with strawberries coated in shortcake, cotton candy, Oreo, Fruity Pebbles and Cookie Butter toppings. Check the store’s Instagram (@dippedby_dee) for updates on discounted items, which are marked down for various reasons.

Dipped by Dee is currently taking preorders for curbside pickup only (no walk-ins until further notice).

Dipped by Dee

111 Sand Island Access Road Ste. R4, Honolulu

808-913-8083

dbd808.company.site/

Instagram: @dippedby_dee

Olive Branch Hawaii

Olive Branch Hawaii originated last December as a one-stop shop for customers who wanted both charcuterie and chocolate-dipped sweets. Coming from the wine industry, business owner Misha Maletta learned how charcuterie boards could add flavor and fun to any wine tasting.

Maletta’s business — named for her Frenchie, Olive — offers custom sweet or savory charcuterie boxes. Meat and cheese boxes come in small to large sizes ($35-$65), while sweet options rage from hand-dipped chocolate covered strawberries ($30) and matcha green tea chocolate-covered strawberries ($32) to chocolate-dipped pretzels ($12) and chocolate-dipped peanut butter Oreos ($12 for half dozen).

“Every dipped sweet is individually packaged for safety and convenience,” Maletta says. “This reminds me of how sweets are packaged in Japan, and Japanese culture brings influence to so much in my life.”

Olive Branch Hawaii

olivebranchhawaii.com

Instagram: @olive_branch_hawaii