You’ll want a ‘peach’ of this cream

I have somewhat unrealistic expectations of time — something I’ve known about myself for my whole life. I ask time to bend and stretch to its utmost breaking points; let me tell you, it is rarely as accommodating as I need it to be. I try to extract as much as possible and there is never enough.

When I woke up on a Tuesday morning and saw the glassy water outside, I had a feeling I was going to be late. I took a deep breath in the sunrise before starting my morning routine. This was probably not my most pragmatic moment, but it was a good one.

Most of my life is stuffed with kids, dishes and laundry, driving back and forth, work tasks long after the last bell rings, and grabbing one moment for myself before diving into a long day felt like a win.

There are three reasons you need ricotta cream in your life. It is a flexible dish, appropriate for breakfast or dessert. It’s quick and doesn’t require any cooking. You’ll get a luxuriating moment to yourself without a lot of effort.

If you do make this, don’t skip the long blending time; this is what makes it a real treat. Ricotta is normally textured, and this process almost makes it into a frosting. Add it to nectarines to wring the last moments of summer, and dollop generously.

Ricotta Cream with Nectarines

Ingredients:

• 1 cup whole milk ricotta

• 1/4 cup sugar

• 3 tablespoons whole milk Greek yogurt~

• 3 nectarines, pitted and halved or sliced

• 1 cup strawberries, stemmed and sliced

Directions:

In a small blender, combine the ricotta, sugar and yogurt. Blend on high for a full minute. You’ll know it is done by its consistency. It should be completely smooth and velvety. Eat it soon — there will be a little separation if you wait, which can be stirred again, of course.

Serve the cream with slices of nectarines and strawberries, or fruit of your choice.

Serves 4.

Mariko Jackson writes about family and food. Email her at thelittlefoodie@gmail.com.