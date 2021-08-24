Hawaiian Building Maintenance adds restoration services

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Building Maintenance, a 65-year-old local facility maintenance business, is adding restoration services.

HBM Restoration provides 24/7 emergency property restoration services to commercial, retail, multifamily and homes that are facing water, sewer backup, flood, fire, smoke or mold damage. It is a natural progression, said Jarrett Walters, HBM president and chief operating officer.

“We have a great reputation across the islands for integrated facilities services, and we’re bringing that same level of outstanding customer service to this growing need in Hawaii,” he added.

Walters says the company has recruited experienced technicians who can quickly get things back to normal for clients who are in distress over commercial or home damage.

Kaiser donates $143K to expand telehealth

Kaiser Permanente has donated a total of $143,000 to four safety net organizations that are focused on expanding telehealth to low-income and homeless communities across the state. Community Clinic of Maui and Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center will each receive a $57,000 grant. Kokua Kalihi Valley Comprehensive Family Services will receive a $12,000 grant, and West Hawaii Community Health Center will receive a $17,000 grant.

Overall, Kaiser Permanente has awarded $2.37 million to 59 safety net organizations across its footprint to ensure that the low-income and uninsured people who benefit from their care have continued access to virtual care.

“The Virtual Care Innovation Network funding has helped our health centers in Hawaii expand access to virtual care through homeless outreach programs and also street medicine programs,” said Robert Hirokawa, chief executive officer of the Hawaii Primary Care Association. “The grant has helped health centers bring care to their patient’s doorstep, thus reducing barriers to access and addressing digital equity for vulnerable patients.”