Hawaii records 8 new coronavirus-related deaths, 625 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths and 625 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 573 fatalities and 57,747 cases.

One of the deaths was on Maui and seven were on Oahu. All of the deceased had underlying conditions.

On Oahu, the deceased included one woman in her 30s, one man in his 40s, one woman in her 50s, one man in his 60s, one woman in her 70s and two men in their 80s. All of them were hospitalized.

On Maui, the deceased was a man in his 70s who died at home.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 441 fatalities on Oahu, 67 on Maui, 59 on Hawaii island, three on Kauai and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 631,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 38.2 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 376 new cases on Oahu, 96 on Maui, 100 on Hawaii island, 39 on Kauai, two on Molokai, two on Lanai and 10 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

A total of 113 duplicate probable cases were removed from the total case counts, according to the Health Department. The cases removed were from between Aug. 9 to 22 and are reflected in the revised total case counts by island.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 40,751 on Oahu, 6,809 on Maui, 6,740 in Hawaii County, 1,087 on Kauai, 128 on Lanai and 153 on Molokai. There are also 2,079 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 9,633 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 137.

By island, Oahu has 6,454 active cases, the Big Island has 1,698, Maui has 1,014, Kauai has 405, Lanai has 11 and Molokai has 51.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 1,838,603 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Tuesday, up 4,925 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 62.3% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 70.6% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 3,251 have required hospitalizations, with 35 new hospitalizations reported today.

Seventeen hospitalizations in the overall statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 3,234 hospitalizations within the state, 2,620 have been on Oahu, 379 on Maui, 210 on the Big Island, 18 on Kauai, five on Lanai and two on Molokai.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 445 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 9.6%, state health officials said today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.