Kilauea volcano alert raised following earthquake swarms

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO / 2015 <strong>“We are definitely on watch for an eruption.”</strong> <strong>Ingrid Johanson</strong> <em>Research geophysicist, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory</em>

Scientists are on alert for a possible eruption of Kilauea within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park following a flurry of earthquakes around the volcano’s summit. Read more

