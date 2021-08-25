Kilauea volcano alert raised following earthquake swarms
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:27 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY PHOTO / 2015
“We are definitely on watch for an eruption.”
Ingrid Johanson
Research geophysicist, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree