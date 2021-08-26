Newly reopened Waialua bridge needs replacement within 10 years, city says

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A bridge in Waialua that recently reopened to the public after a months-long closure will need to be replaced within 10 years, the city said.

Bridge 605 that crosses over Kiikii Stream at Waialua Beach Road must be replaced in the next five to seven years due to extensive damage in its 69 years of use, the Honolulu Department of Design and Construction said in a recent news release.

Heavy rain and flooding in March resulted in major damage across the state to homes, farms, businesses, roadways and bridges that include the bridge in Waialua.

The city had shut it down in the aftermath of the storm after inspectors deemed the bridge unsafe. Severe undermining was found below the west abutment foundation at the bridge and about 30 feet of the abutment foundation was exposed with the undermining extending horizontally up to 4 feet under the pile cap, the city said. The ends of the wood piles also likely washed away during the flood.

Officials anticipated repairs to be completed in six to nine months. However, the city expedited the permitting and construction process to lessen the impact on the community. “The contractor did everything they could to safely complete the work as quickly as possible,” said deputy director Haku Milles of the Department of Design and Construction in a statement.

The bridge reopened Friday after Sea Engineering, Inc. completed repairs. The cost for the design and construction of the repair project was estimated at $3 million.

Signs are posted in the area notifying the community of the bridge’s maximum allowable load limit of 25 tons per vehicle.

When asked via email whether the city has any concerns of the structural integrity of the bridge in the event of another flash flood or heavy rainfall, Milles said, “The city is always concerned when there is a potential for flooding. Having said that, the bridge would not have been reopened if DDC did not feel that it was safe to traverse with the maximum allowable load of 25 tons per vehicle.”

“Per standard operating procedures, all bridges that are suspected to be impacted by heavy rainfall will be inspected during each event and may require a post-event inspection as a result of the monitoring process,” he added.

Meanwhile, the design and construction department plans to design a new replacement for Bridge 605. A temporary bypass is expected to be available to the community during the construction period.