Guardian robots smoke intruders

TOKYO >> Security firm Secom Co. has developed a robot that can use smoke to thwart intruders.

Equipped with artificial intelligence and 5G technology, the Cocobo robot has been designed to patrol commercial facilities and office buildings.

If it detects suspicious individuals while on patrol, it can use a combination of sound, light and smoke to disorient intruders.

The robot can travel along pre-programmed routes and notify a security control center if it detects any abnormalities, based on analysis of images taken with its built-in cameras. It is also capable of detecting explosions, gas leaks and fires.

The company planned to use the robots in trials in office buildings in July.