Saint Louis Crusaders greats to clash on Saturday at Rose Bowl
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:16 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw the football during practice on Wednesday.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
UCLA wide receiver Matt Sykes, left, played prep ball together at Saint Louis but will be opposing each other on Saturday when the Warriors visit the Bruins.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree