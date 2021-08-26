comscore Saint Louis Crusaders greats to clash on Saturday at Rose Bowl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Saint Louis Crusaders greats to clash on Saturday at Rose Bowl

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw the football during practice on Wednesday.

    Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw the football during practice on Wednesday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UCLA wide receiver Matt Sykes, left, played prep ball together at Saint Louis but will be opposing each other on Saturday when the Warriors visit the Bruins.

    UCLA wide receiver Matt Sykes, left, played prep ball together at Saint Louis but will be opposing each other on Saturday when the Warriors visit the Bruins.

Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and UCLA receiver Matt Sykes were pass-and-catch teammates on a state-championship team in 2017. Read more

