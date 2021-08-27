Man, 21, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Keeaumoku game room shooting

Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at an illegal game room in the Keeaumoku area.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Sheridan Street at about 7:20 p.m.

Police said the masked men entered the game room brandishing handguns and demanded money.

One of the suspects allegedly shot three employees and took an undisclosed amount of money. They fled on foot to an awaiting silver vehicle.

The three victims, two men ages 44 and 48 and a 41-year-old woman, were taken via private vehicles to medical facilities in serious but stable condition.

Police arrested one of the alleged gunmen Wednesday night on suspicion of one count of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening and three firearm-related offenses.

The two other suspects remain at large. A police investigation is ongoing.