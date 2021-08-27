Chevan Cordeiro follows fatherly guidance PG to starting role

Offensive coordinator Bo Graham said Hawaii’s run-and-gun offense starts with Chevan Cordeiro. And for Cordeiro, it starts with his father, Leon Cordeiro.

“He’s like my best friend, coaching me my whole life,” Chevan Cordeiro said. “Being my dad, he’s the best. He still coaches me now.”

Growing up, Cordeiro trained under two of the island’s top quarterback gurus — Vinny Passas, who coached future NFL passers Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa, to name a few, and Galu Tagovailoa, Tua’s father. But it is the elder Cordeiro who continues to inspire.

It was Leon Cordeiro who watched his son’s Pop Warner game and recommended a switch from running back to quarterback. The elder Cordeiro taught the grip and release that could fit a spiraled football through an 8-inch-diameter puka. He also crafted a workout plan to develop a boxer’s footwork and arm strength.

There are ladder drills in which Chevan Cordeiro hopscotches through a roped course. There are jump-roping sessions. “It doesn’t look like talent,” Cordeiro said, “but it takes a lot of talent to jump rope.” And there are the stress throws.

“We usually go to the field, whether it’s Saint Louis (School) or the park,” Cordeiro said. “We work drills out of the pocket, in-pocket drills, throwing off balance. My brothers are receivers, so I throw to them. … You’re not going to have a nice pocket every time. The main thing is you can throw on the run, throw off balance. It’s kind of like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. They really set an example. You’ve got to learn how to throw when everyone’s blitzing.”

Cordeiro also has become a cinephile, studying videos of every offensive play of practices and games. In adapting from the four-wide offense, which he ran at Saint Louis and in his first two UH seasons, to the no-huddle, power spread, Cordeiro and Graham have Q-and-A sessions while studying X’s and O’s.

“Watching (videos) is the thing you really need to do, especially in college,” Cordeiro said. “You can get away in high school by using your talent. In college, everybody has the same talent. Watching (videos) is what separates you.”

Cordeiro also has the competitive drive that was fostered during family basketball games. His father, according to Cordeiro, is “a competitor like me. He didn’t give me a chance at all (on the court).”

It was the combination of skill, persistence and work ethic that led to the UH coaches offering Cordeiro a scholarship after his junior year at Saint Louis. “Getting the offer, it felt surreal,” said Cordeiro, who was Tagovailoa’s backup before starting as a senior. “I committed before I even played. I knew Hawaii was my spot.”

SCOUTING REPORT

Coach Todd Graham would like to replicate the no-huddle, blink-fast offense he ran at Tulsa and Arizona State, when a play was run every 23 seconds with a setup-to-snap time of 14 seconds.

The Warriors’ power run game should open the way for Chevan Cordeiro’s quick-release throws to the backs or deep throws to the receivers. Nick Mardner, Jared Smart, Tru Edwards, Jonah Panoke and Zion Bowens are comfortable on posts, go routes and crosses. Caleb Phillips is a tight end who is a threat on long balls and jump balls. Calvin Turner counts receiver as one of his many roles.