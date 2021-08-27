comscore Rainbow Wahine soccer team buzzing for chance to get back on the field | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine soccer team buzzing for chance to get back on the field

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

After a year of preparation and two productive dress rehearsals, the waiting ends tonight for the Hawaii soccer team. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine volleyball team will finally hit the floor on Friday

Scroll Up