Reliable Ilm Manning anchors Warriors’ OL protection plan

As the eldest to siblings and cousins, Ilm Manning is viewed as the protector of his combined family.

“Having that title as a big brother, that comes with a lot of responsibility and stuff like that,” Manning said. “I’ve always had to care for people. I like protecting them. It’s the same thing as protecting the blind side of the quarterback.”

Entering his fourth season as the Rainbow Warriors’ starting left tackle, Manning is the back-side blocker for right-handed quarterbacks Chevan Cordeiro and Brayden Schager. Manning’s technique has been as consistent as his attendance. Manning started the first 34 games of his UH career. In 2020, he missed two games because of an illness, but returned to dominate in the New Mexico Bowl.

“That was my best game,” Manning said.

Manning has had several impactful games since convincing his mother to let him join an eighth grade team. Through his junior year at Apollo High in Glendale, Ariz., Manning was a defensive lineman and situational tight end. As a senior, his agility and strength led to a move to offensive tackle.

“That’s how I’m here now,” said Manning, who was recruited exclusively as an offensive lineman.

On Dec. 20, 2017, Manning sent a copy of his signed letter of intent to UH. It was processed at 5:15 a.m., making him the Warriors’ first official commit of the 2018 recruiting class.

At 6 feet 4 and 280 pounds, it appears Manning’s skin is on too tightly. He has little body fat. “With that being said, it comes with a lot of taking care of my body,” Manning said. “I have to do more stretching, (consume) more protein.”

But with a long reach, ferocious punch and quick pivot, Manning is a pesky obstacle for pass rushers.

“It’s fun playing in the trenches,” Manning said, “and being able to use my physique to actually move people.”

Todd Graham, who was hired as head coach in January 2020, was trying to implement a no-huddle, uptempo offense when the pandemic heightened, canceling last year’s spring workouts and delaying training camp. With a full spring training and offseason conditioning program this year, the Warriors are fit to operate the accelerated run-and-gun offense.

In 11-on-11 sessions during training camp, the offensive linemen were in hurry mode, keeping pace without wheezing.

“As big athletes, we can move pretty well,” Manning said. “With the training we didn’t have last year, it didn’t set us right for the beginning of the (2020 season). This year, we have no excuses for not being trained right.”

SCOUTING REPORT

Center Taaga Tuulima completed his UH eligibility and left guard Michael Eletise received a medical retirement. But the Warriors reloaded a line that has combined for 111 career starts.

Kohl Levao, who missed most of last season because of an injury, brings physical leadership to center. Levao has played every line position.