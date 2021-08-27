CALENDAR
Today
FOOTBALL
ILH: Damien at ’Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; wKamehameha vs. Punahou, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.
SOCCER
College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff—South Dakota State vs. Idaho State, 4:30 p.m.; North Texas vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic—Marquette vs. Texas A&M, 4:45 p.m.; Fairfield at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center; Also, Hawaii-Alaska Challenge—Alaska at Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m.; Alaska Anchorage at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m.; matches at The Shark Tank.
SATURDAY
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic—Fairfield vs. Texas A&M, 4:45 p.m.; Marquette at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Hawaii-Alaska Challenge—Alaska vs. Chaminade, noon, at McCabe gym; Alaska Anchorage at Hawaii Pacific, noon, at The Shark Tank; Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m., at McCabe gym; Alaska at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank.
SUNDAY
SOCCER
College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff—South Dakota State vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m, at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic—Fairfield vs. Marquette, 2:45 p.m.; Texas A&M at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Alaska vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym.
BULLETIN BOARD
COACHING VACANCIES
Konawaena High. Seeking applications for the following coaching positions: Cross Country (program head/varsity head coach), Football (assistant coach, varsity & junior varsity positions available), Boys Soccer (program head/varsity head coach), Girls Soccer (program head/varsity head coach), Swimming (program head/varsity head coach.
Preferred qualifications: college degree, college and/or high school level coaching experience and collegiate playing pxperience, all in the sport of expertise. Also, will need to be fully vaccinated before his/her first day of employment.
Minimum qualifications: high school diploma, high school and/or community, youth group, or club coaching experience in the sport of expertise. All applicants must be able to pass a DOE legal background check, present a valid driver’s license & social security card, and provide a current TB test certification. If interested, send a current and detailed resume to:
Konawaena Athletic Department, 81-1043 Konawaena School Road, Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750. For more info, call (808) 313-6020.
Football
2021 OIA Schedule
OPEN DIVISION
Friday, October 15
Waianae at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.
Kapolei at Kahuku*, 7:30 p.m.
Farrington at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 22
Mililani at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.
Leilehua at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 23
Kahuku at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 29
Waianae at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.
Kapolei at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 30
Kahuku at Leilehua*, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, November 5
Mililani at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 6
Campbell at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.
Kahuku at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, November 12
Farrington at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 13
Campbell at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.
Kahuku at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, November 19
Leilehua at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.
Waianae at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 20
Mililani at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, November 26
Kapolei at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 27
Farrington at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.
Campbell at Kahuku*, 6:30 p.m.
* — @ visitor field
DIVISION I
Friday, October 15
Aiea at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 16
Roosevelt at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 22
Kailua at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.
Aiea at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.
Castle at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, October 29
Roosevelt at Aiea*, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October, 30
Moanalua at Castle, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, November 5
Kailua at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
Waipahu at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, November 12
Moanalua at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.
Aiea at Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 20
Castle at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, November 26
Moanalua at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
Kailua at Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 27
Waipahu at Aiea*, 6:30 p.m.
* — @ visitor field
DIVISION II
Friday, October 15
Kalaheo at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 16
Waialua at McKinley*, 3 p.m.
Kalani at Kaiser, 6 p.m.
Radford at Kaimuki**, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 22
Kaiser at Waialua, 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 23
Kaimuki at Kalani***, 6:30 p.m.
Pearl City at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
Nanakuli at Kalaheo****, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, October 29
Kalaheo at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October, 30
Nanakuli at Kaimuki**, 6 p.m.
Radford at McKinley*, 6 p.m.
Kalani at Waialua, 6 p.m.
Friday, November 5
Pearl City at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.
Kaiser at Radford, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November, 6
McKinley at Kalani***, 6 p.m.
Kaimuki at Kalaheo****, 6 p.m.
Friday, November 12
Pearl City at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, November 13
McKinley at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.
Radford at Kalani***, 6:30 p.m.
Kalaheo at Waialua, 7 p.m.
Friday, November 19
Kaiser at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.
Kaimuki at Pearl City, 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 20
Waialua at Radford, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Kalaheo****, 6 p.m.
Friday, November 26
Pearl City at Waialua, 7 p.m.
Nanakuli at Kalani***, 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 27
Kaimuki at McKinley*, 6 p.m.
Kalaheo at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, December, 3
Waialua at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.
McKinley at Pearl City, 7 p.m.
Kaiser at Kaimuki**, 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 4
Kalani at Kalaheo****, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, December 10
McKinley at Kaiser, 7 p.m.
Radford at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.
Kalani at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 11
Waialua at Kaimuki*, 6 p.m.
* — @ Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium
** — @ Skippa Diaz Stadium
*** — @ Kaiser Stadium
**** — @ Alex Kane Stadium
