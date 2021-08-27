CALENDAR

Today

FOOTBALL

ILH: Damien at ’Iolani, 3:15 p.m.; wKamehameha vs. Punahou, 7:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff—South Dakota State vs. Idaho State, 4:30 p.m.; North Texas vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic—Marquette vs. Texas A&M, 4:45 p.m.; Fairfield at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center; Also, Hawaii-Alaska Challenge—Alaska at Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m.; Alaska Anchorage at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m.; matches at The Shark Tank.

SATURDAY

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic—Fairfield vs. Texas A&M, 4:45 p.m.; Marquette at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Hawaii-Alaska Challenge—Alaska vs. Chaminade, noon, at McCabe gym; Alaska Anchorage at Hawaii Pacific, noon, at The Shark Tank; Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m., at McCabe gym; Alaska at Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m., at The Shark Tank.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff—South Dakota State vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m, at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic—Fairfield vs. Marquette, 2:45 p.m.; Texas A&M at Hawaii, 5 p.m.; matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Also, Alaska Anchorage vs. Chaminade, 10 a.m.; Alaska vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m.; matches at McCabe gym.

BULLETIN BOARD

COACHING VACANCIES

Konawaena High. Seeking applications for the following coaching positions: Cross Country (program head/varsity head coach), Football (assistant coach, varsity & junior varsity positions available), Boys Soccer (program head/varsity head coach), Girls Soccer (program head/varsity head coach), Swimming (program head/varsity head coach.

Preferred qualifications: college degree, college and/or high school level coaching experience and collegiate playing pxperience, all in the sport of expertise. Also, will need to be fully vaccinated before his/her first day of employment.

Minimum qualifications: high school diploma, high school and/or community, youth group, or club coaching experience in the sport of expertise. All applicants must be able to pass a DOE legal background check, present a valid driver’s license & social security card, and provide a current TB test certification. If interested, send a current and detailed resume to:

Konawaena Athletic Department, 81-1043 Konawaena School Road, Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750. For more info, call (808) 313-6020.

Football

2021 OIA Schedule

OPEN DIVISION

Friday, October 15

Waianae at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.

Kapolei at Kahuku*, 7:30 p.m.

Farrington at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 22

Mililani at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

Leilehua at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23

Kahuku at Farrington, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 29

Waianae at Campbell, 7:30 p.m.

Kapolei at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

Kahuku at Leilehua*, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, November 5

Mililani at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 6

Campbell at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

Kahuku at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, November 12

Farrington at Waianae, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 13

Campbell at Leilehua, 6:30 p.m.

Kahuku at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 19

Leilehua at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

Waianae at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 20

Mililani at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, November 26

Kapolei at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 27

Farrington at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

Campbell at Kahuku*, 6:30 p.m.

* — @ visitor field

DIVISION I

Friday, October 15

Aiea at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Roosevelt at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 22

Kailua at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

Aiea at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Castle at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 29

Roosevelt at Aiea*, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October, 30

Moanalua at Castle, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, November 5

Kailua at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Waipahu at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, November 12

Moanalua at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.

Aiea at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 20

Castle at Waipahu, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, November 26

Moanalua at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Kailua at Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 27

Waipahu at Aiea*, 6:30 p.m.

* — @ visitor field

DIVISION II

Friday, October 15

Kalaheo at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Waialua at McKinley*, 3 p.m.

Kalani at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

Radford at Kaimuki**, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 22

Kaiser at Waialua, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 23

Kaimuki at Kalani***, 6:30 p.m.

Pearl City at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Nanakuli at Kalaheo****, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, October 29

Kalaheo at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October, 30

Nanakuli at Kaimuki**, 6 p.m.

Radford at McKinley*, 6 p.m.

Kalani at Waialua, 6 p.m.

Friday, November 5

Pearl City at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.

Kaiser at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November, 6

McKinley at Kalani***, 6 p.m.

Kaimuki at Kalaheo****, 6 p.m.

Friday, November 12

Pearl City at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 13

McKinley at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.

Radford at Kalani***, 6:30 p.m.

Kalaheo at Waialua, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 19

Kaiser at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.

Kaimuki at Pearl City, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 20

Waialua at Radford, 6 p.m.

McKinley at Kalaheo****, 6 p.m.

Friday, November 26

Pearl City at Waialua, 7 p.m.

Nanakuli at Kalani***, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 27

Kaimuki at McKinley*, 6 p.m.

Kalaheo at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, December, 3

Waialua at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.

McKinley at Pearl City, 7 p.m.

Kaiser at Kaimuki**, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 4

Kalani at Kalaheo****, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, December 10

McKinley at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

Radford at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.

Kalani at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 11

Waialua at Kaimuki*, 6 p.m.

* — @ Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

** — @ Skippa Diaz Stadium

*** — @ Kaiser Stadium

**** — @ Alex Kane Stadium