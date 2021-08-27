Television and radio – Aug. 27, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
|Wawa 250
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Giants at Braves
|1:20 p.m.
|MeTV
|NA/126
|19
|Regional coverage
|2 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Padres at Angels
|3:38 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Padres at Angels
|3:38 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Rockies at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Mercury at Liberty
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Sky at Storm
|4 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|FOOTBALL: NFL Preseason
|Colts at Lions
|1 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Steelers at Panthers
|1:30 p.m.
|KFVE
|NA/6
|6
|Vikings at Chiefs
|2 p.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|Vikings at Chiefs***
|4:30 p.m.
|KFVE
|NA/6
|6
|Eagles at Jets***
|8 p.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|FOOTBALL: CFL
|Tiger-Cats at Alouettes
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|FOOTBALL: High School
|ILH: Kamehameha vs. Punahou
|7:30 p.m.
|XCAST1
|17
|NA
|GOLF
|Women’s Amateur: Curtis Cup, second rd. (cont.)
|midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Champ., second rd.
|5 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Champions: Ally Challenge, first rd.
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: BMW Championship, second rd.
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|European: European Masters***
|6 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Women’s Amateur: Curtis Cup, final rd.
|10:45 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Professional Fighters League
|Playoffs: Women’s Lightweights and Heavyweights
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
|Wheelchair (Bball, Rugby), Swim, T&F, Judo (cont.)
|midnight
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Triathlon, Table Tennis, Swim, Wheelchair Bball
|11:30 a.m.
|OLY
|NA/202*
|39
|Wheelchair (Basketball, Rugby)
|6 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Swimming, Track and Field, Wheelchair Bball
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|MLS: Cincinnati at Crew
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|MLS: Inter Miami at Orlando City
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Mexican: Monterrey at Tijuana
|4:06 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open qualifying, final rd.
|5 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|WTA: Cleveland, semi; Chicago, semis
|8 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP: Winston-Salem, semis; WTA: Cleveland, semi
|noon
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: College Women
|Southern Utah at BYU
|8 a.m.
|BYUTV
|NA/409*
|68*
|LIU Brooklyn at BYU
|3 p.m.
|BYUTV
|NA/409*
|68*
|Fairfield at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|Saturday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING: NASCAR Cup Series
|Coke Zero Sugar 400
|1 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Red Sox at Indians
|10:05 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Regional coverage
|noon
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Padres at Angels
|3:07 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Padres at Angels
|3:07 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Rockies at Dodgers
|3:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASEBALL: Little League World Series, Bracket Finals
|Tom Seaver: South Dakota vs. Ohio
|6:30 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Hank Aaron: Hawaii vs. Michigan
|9:30 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Aces at Fever
|7 a.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Sparks at Sun
|1 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|BASKETBALL: Big3
|Teams TBA
|9 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|BEACH SOCCER: FIFA World Cup
|Semifinal: RFU/Spain winner vs. Switzerland
|5 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Semifinal: Japan vs. Senegal
|6:30 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|FOOTBALL: NFL Preseason
|Packers at Bills
|7 a.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|Bears at Titans
|1 p.m.
|KFVE
|NA/6
|6
|Rams at Broncos
|3:05 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Cardinals at Saints***
|4 p.m.
|KFVE
|NA/6
|6
|Chargers at Seahawks
|4 p.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Ravens at Washington***
|10 p.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|FOOTBALL: College
|Nebraska at Illinois
|7 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|UConn at Fresno State
|8 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Hawaii at UCLA
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Alcorn State at North Carolina Central
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Southern Utah at San Jose State
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|GOLF
|Women’s Amateur: Curtis Cup, final rd. (cont.)
|midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|European: European Masters, third rd.
|4:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: BMW Championship, third rd.
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: BMW Championship, third rd.
|9 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|PGA Champions: Ally Challenge, second rd.
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Champ., third rd.
|11 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: IIHF Women’s World Championship
|Quarterfinal No. 2: Teams TBA
|9:30 a.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|Quarterfinal No. 3: Teams TBA
|1 p.m.
|NHLN
|NA/240*
|93*
|HORSE RACING
|Travers Stakes
|11 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC
|UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
|Swim, Track and Field, Wheelchair Bball (cont.)
|midnight
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Triathlon, Table Tennis, Rowing, Swim
|11:30 a.m.
|OLY
|NA/202*
|39
|Wheelchair (Bball, Rugby), Swim, Track and Field
|7 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|English: Brentford at Aston Villa
|4 a.m.
|CNBC
|NA/116
|176
|English: Everton at Brighton and Hove Albion
|4 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|French: Bordeaux at Nice
|5 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|English: Chelsea at Liverpool
|6:30 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|French: Saint-Etienne at Marseille
|9 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Canadian: York Unite at Forge
|11 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|MLS: Galaxy at Los Angeles FC
|1 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|SOFTBALL: Athletes Unlimited
|Team Piancastelli vs. Team Psterman
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|ATP: Winston-Salem, final
|7 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|WTA: Cleveland, final; Chicago, final
|7 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: College Women
|Kansas State at Nebraska
|11 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Baylor at Wisconsin
|1 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|UNLV at BYU
|3 p.m.
|BYUTV
|NA/409*
|68*
|TCU at Minnesota
|3:30 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Marquette at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|Sunday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Formula 1: Belgium Grand Prix
|2:55 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GT World Challenge: America
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|NASCAR Whelen Series: Beech Ridge***
|11:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Giants at Braves
|7:20 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Regional coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Rockies at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Yankees at Athletics
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASEBALL: Little League World Series
|Consolation game: Teams TBA
|4 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Championship: Teams TBA
|9 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Championship: Teams TBA
|9 a.m.
|MeTV
|NA/126
|19
|BEACH SOCCER: FIFA World Cup
|Third-place match: Teams TBA
|5 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Final: Teams TBA
|6:20 a.m.
|FSP*
|NA/231*
|NA
|FOOTBALL: NFL Preseason
|Jaguars at Cowboys
|7 a.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|Raiders at 49ers
|10 a.m.
|KHII
|5
|5
|Dolphins at Bengals
|10 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Raiders at 49ers***
|11:30 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Patriots at Giants
|noon
|KFVE
|NA/6
|6
|Browns at Falcons
|2 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|FOOTBALL: CFL
|Stampeders at Blue Bombers
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|European: European Masters, final round
|1 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: BMW Championship, final round
|6 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: BMW Championship, final round
|8 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|PGA Champions: Ally Challenge, final round
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Champ., final rd.***
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
|Wheelchair (Bball, Rugby), Swim, Track and Field (cont.)
|midnight
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Table Tennis, Swimming, Track and Field
|3 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Wheelchair (Bball, Tennis), Swim, T&F, Siting Vball
|9 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|Scottish: Celtic at Rangers
|1 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|English: Leeds United at Burnley
|3 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|English: Manchester United at Wolverhampton
|5:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Italian: Napoli at Genoa
|6:30 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|College women: South Carolina at NC State
|7 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|College women: Florida State at Colorado
|7:30 a.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College women: North Carolina at Ohio State
|7:30 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|College women: Loyola Mary. at Washington
|9 a.m.
|P12WA
|NA/235*
|257*
|Canadian: Edmonton at Cavalry
|10 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|College women: San Diego State at Stanford
|10 a.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College men: San Francisco at UCLA
|noon
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College men: Cal State Fullerton at Washington
|noon
|P12WA
|NA/235*
|257*
|Canadian: Valour at Pacific
|12:30 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Mexican: Juarez at Santos
|1 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|College men: Bucknell at Wake Forest
|1 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|MLS: Dallas at Austin
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|College women: Long Beach State at UCLA
|3 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|MLS: Timbers at Sounders
|4:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|SOFTBALL: Athletes Unlimited
|Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli
|7 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Team Gold vs. Team Blue
|9:30 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|VOLLEYBALL: College Women
|Texas A&M at Hawaii
|5 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Giants at Braves
|1 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Rockies at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|990-AM
|Women’s Volleyball: Fairfield at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|High School Football: Punahou vs. Kamehameha
|7:30 p.m
|1500-AM
|Saturday
|TIME
|STATION
|College football: Hawaii at UCLA
|9:30 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|LLWS: Michigan vs. Hawaii
|9:30 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Giants at Braves
|1 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Rockies at Dodgers
|3:10 p.m.
|990-AM
|Women’s Volleyball: Marquette at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|Sunday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Giants at Braves
|7 a.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
|NFL Preseason: Jaguars at Cowboys
|7 a.m.
|760-AM / 95.1-FM
|NFL Preseason: 49ers at Raiders
|9 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Rockies at Dodgers
|10:10 a.m.
|990-AM
|MLB: Yankees at A’s
|JIP 12:25 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Women’s Volleyball: Texas A&M vs. Hawaii
|5 p.m.
|1420-AM / 92.7-FM
