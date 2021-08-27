comscore Television and radio - Aug. 27, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Aug. 27, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:36 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
Wawa 250 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB
Giants at Braves 1:20 p.m. MeTV NA/126 19
Regional coverage 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Padres at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Padres at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Rockies at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Mercury at Liberty 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Sky at Storm 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
FOOTBALL: NFL Preseason
Colts at Lions 1 p.m. KHON 3 3
Steelers at Panthers 1:30 p.m. KFVE NA/6 6
Vikings at Chiefs 2 p.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
Vikings at Chiefs*** 4:30 p.m. KFVE NA/6 6
Eagles at Jets*** 8 p.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
FOOTBALL: CFL
Tiger-Cats at Alouettes 1:30 p.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
FOOTBALL: High School
ILH: Kamehameha vs. Punahou 7:30 p.m. XCAST1 17 NA
GOLF
Women’s Amateur: Curtis Cup, second rd. (cont.) midnight GOLF 30/216 86
Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Champ., second rd. 5 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Champions: Ally Challenge, first rd. 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: BMW Championship, second rd. 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
European: European Masters*** 6 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Women’s Amateur: Curtis Cup, final rd. 10:45 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Professional Fighters League
Playoffs: Women’s Lightweights and Heavyweights 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
Wheelchair (Bball, Rugby), Swim, T&F, Judo (cont.) midnight NBCSN 19/210 87
Triathlon, Table Tennis, Swim, Wheelchair Bball 11:30 a.m. OLY NA/202* 39
Wheelchair (Basketball, Rugby) 6 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Swimming, Track and Field, Wheelchair Bball 9 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
MLS: Cincinnati at Crew 12:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
MLS: Inter Miami at Orlando City 2:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Mexican: Monterrey at Tijuana 4:06 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
U.S. Open qualifying, final rd. 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
WTA: Cleveland, semi; Chicago, semis 8 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP: Winston-Salem, semis; WTA: Cleveland, semi noon TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Southern Utah at BYU 8 a.m. BYUTV NA/409* 68*
LIU Brooklyn at BYU 3 p.m. BYUTV NA/409* 68*
Fairfield at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
 
Saturday
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING: NASCAR Cup Series
Coke Zero Sugar 400 1 p.m. KHNL 8 8
BASEBALL: MLB
Red Sox at Indians 10:05 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Regional coverage noon MLBN NA/208* 95
Padres at Angels 3:07 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Padres at Angels 3:07 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Rockies at Dodgers 3:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASEBALL: Little League World Series, Bracket Finals
Tom Seaver: South Dakota vs. Ohio 6:30 a.m. KITV 4 4
Hank Aaron: Hawaii vs. Michigan 9:30 a.m. KITV 4 4
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Aces at Fever 7 a.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Sparks at Sun 1 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
BASKETBALL: Big3
Teams TBA 9 a.m. KGMB 7 7
BEACH SOCCER: FIFA World Cup
Semifinal: RFU/Spain winner vs. Switzerland 5 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Semifinal: Japan vs. Senegal 6:30 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
FOOTBALL: NFL Preseason
Packers at Bills 7 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
Bears at Titans 1 p.m. KFVE NA/6 6
Rams at Broncos 3:05 p.m. KHON 3 3
Cardinals at Saints*** 4 p.m. KFVE NA/6 6
Chargers at Seahawks 4 p.m. KGMB 7 7
Ravens at Washington*** 10 p.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
FOOTBALL: College
Nebraska at Illinois 7 a.m. KHON 3 3
UConn at Fresno State 8 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Hawaii at UCLA 9:30 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Alcorn State at North Carolina Central 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Southern Utah at San Jose State 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
GOLF
Women’s Amateur: Curtis Cup, final rd. (cont.) midnight GOLF 30/216 86
European: European Masters, third rd. 4:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: BMW Championship, third rd. 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: BMW Championship, third rd. 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8
PGA Champions: Ally Challenge, second rd. 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Champ., third rd. 11 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: IIHF Women’s World Championship
Quarterfinal No. 2: Teams TBA 9:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
Quarterfinal No. 3: Teams TBA 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240* 93*
HORSE RACING
Travers Stakes 11 a.m. KHON 3 3
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: UFC
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
Swim, Track and Field, Wheelchair Bball (cont.) midnight NBCSN 19/210 87
Triathlon, Table Tennis, Rowing, Swim 11:30 a.m. OLY NA/202* 39
Wheelchair (Bball, Rugby), Swim, Track and Field 7 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
English: Brentford at Aston Villa 4 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176
English: Everton at Brighton and Hove Albion 4 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
French: Bordeaux at Nice 5 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
English: Chelsea at Liverpool 6:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8
French: Saint-Etienne at Marseille 9 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Canadian: York Unite at Forge 11 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
MLS: Galaxy at Los Angeles FC 1 p.m. KHON 3 3
SOFTBALL: Athletes Unlimited
Team Piancastelli vs. Team Psterman 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
ATP: Winston-Salem, final 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
WTA: Cleveland, final; Chicago, final 7 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Kansas State at Nebraska 11 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Baylor at Wisconsin 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
UNLV at BYU 3 p.m. BYUTV NA/409* 68*
TCU at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Marquette at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
 
Sunday
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
Formula 1: Belgium Grand Prix 2:55 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GT World Challenge: America 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
NASCAR Whelen Series: Beech Ridge*** 11:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB
Giants at Braves 7:20 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Rockies at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Yankees at Athletics 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASEBALL: Little League World Series
Consolation game: Teams TBA 4 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Championship: Teams TBA 9 a.m. KITV 4 4
Championship: Teams TBA 9 a.m. MeTV NA/126 19
BEACH SOCCER: FIFA World Cup
Third-place match: Teams TBA 5 a.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Final: Teams TBA 6:20 a.m. FSP* NA/231* NA
FOOTBALL: NFL Preseason
Jaguars at Cowboys 7 a.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
Raiders at 49ers 10 a.m. KHII 5 5
Dolphins at Bengals 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Raiders at 49ers*** 11:30 a.m. KITV 4 4
Patriots at Giants noon KFVE NA/6 6
Browns at Falcons 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8
FOOTBALL: CFL
Stampeders at Blue Bombers 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF
European: European Masters, final round 1 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: BMW Championship, final round 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: BMW Championship, final round 8 a.m. KHNL 8 8
PGA Champions: Ally Challenge, final round 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Champ., final rd.*** 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PARALYMPICS: Tokyo 2020
Wheelchair (Bball, Rugby), Swim, Track and Field (cont.)  
  midnight NBCSN 19/210 87
Table Tennis, Swimming, Track and Field 3 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Wheelchair (Bball, Tennis), Swim, T&F, Siting Vball 9 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
Scottish: Celtic at Rangers 1 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
English: Leeds United at Burnley 3 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
English: Manchester United at Wolverhampton 5:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Italian: Napoli at Genoa 6:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
College women: South Carolina at NC State 7 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
College women: Florida State at Colorado 7:30 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College women: North Carolina at Ohio State 7:30 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
College women: Loyola Mary. at Washington 9 a.m. P12WA NA/235* 257*
Canadian: Edmonton at Cavalry 10 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
College women: San Diego State at Stanford 10 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College men: San Francisco at UCLA noon PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College men: Cal State Fullerton at Washington noon P12WA NA/235* 257*
Canadian: Valour at Pacific 12:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
Mexican: Juarez at Santos 1 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
College men: Bucknell at Wake Forest 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
MLS: Dallas at Austin 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
College women: Long Beach State at UCLA 3 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
MLS: Timbers at Sounders 4:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
SOFTBALL: Athletes Unlimited
Team Warren vs. Team Piancastelli 7 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Team Gold vs. Team Blue 9:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Texas A&M at Hawaii 5 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Giants at Braves 1 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Rockies at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. 990-AM
Women’s Volleyball: Fairfield at Hawaii 7 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
High School Football: Punahou vs. Kamehameha 7:30 p.m 1500-AM
Saturday
  TIME STATION
College football: Hawaii at UCLA 9:30 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
LLWS: Michigan vs. Hawaii 9:30 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Giants at Braves 1 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Rockies at Dodgers 3:10 p.m. 990-AM
Women’s Volleyball: Marquette at Hawaii 7 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
Sunday
  TIME STATION
MLB: Giants at Braves 7 a.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM  
NFL Preseason: Jaguars at Cowboys 7 a.m. 760-AM / 95.1-FM
NFL Preseason: 49ers at Raiders 9 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Rockies at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. 990-AM
MLB: Yankees at A’s JIP 12:25 p.m. 1500-AM
Women’s Volleyball: Texas A&M vs. Hawaii 5 p.m. 1420-AM / 92.7-FM
