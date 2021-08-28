Police arrest 37-year-old sex assault suspect in Kalihi

Police arrested a 37-year-old man this morning who allegedly sexually assaulted a 40-year-old woman in Kalihi.
Police said the sexual assault occurred at 4:20 a.m.
The man was found and arrested at 8 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.
He remains in custody pending investigation.
