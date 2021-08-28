Shooting suspect at Halawa game room surrenders to police

A 43-year-old man suspected of shooting a 35-year-old man at a game room in Halawa turned himself in to police Friday.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and felon in possession of firearm.
Police said he entered a game room at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and allegedly shot the other men and fled.
The 35-year-old was taken by private vehicle to a hospital in serious but stable condition.
The suspect has not yet been charged.
