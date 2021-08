Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Great days ahead for developers, Blangiardi

The front page of the Star-Advertiser practically celebrated the sale of the final unit in the Anaha luxury condominium tower in Ward Village (“Ward Village developer sells out third condominium tower,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 9). What a great day for Hawaii and for the foreign limited partnership that bought it!

But even greater things are in store for the developer, the Howard Hughes Corp., as it moves ahead with its grandiose master plan for building up to 16 glittering towers with a total of 1,500 units, most of which will be “market” priced with comparatively few for moderate-income families who will actually live in their units.

Fortunately there’s clear sailing ahead for real estate development on the island now that Mayor Rick Blangiardi has reported accepting $639,000 in campaign contributions mostly from developers and construction firms, who want the rail system to go all the way to Ala Moana (“Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi rides money train to big campaign fund payday,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, Aug. 8).

“We have our eyes set on Ala Moana,” he says. What a visionary! Too bad he didn’t share his vision with the voters before he was elected.

Edward D. Lasky

Hawaii Kai

Protest military leases of Hawaiian lands

Ann Wright’s comments are right on (“Military should return Hawaii lands,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 8).

Hawaii should not re-lease 30,000 acres of its beautiful and valuable land to the U.S. military seven years from now.

The Hawaiian protesters at Mauna Kea also should object to any renewal of leases of lands at Pohakuloa, Kawailoa/Poamoho, Kahuku and Makua.

“Malama aina!” should be their rallying cry, to care for and nurture the lands instead of using them for purposes of war.

Ed Kuba

Kapahulu

History won’t be kind to anti-vaccine protesters

Ten years from now, when hopefully COVID-19 is mostly eradicated, we will look back at this pandemic and realize this was the stupidest situation in America’s history. And we will not view anti-vaccine protesters as heroes for standing up for their right to choose against the greater good.

This was very preventable.

Paul Niiyama

Mililani

