LIVE BLOG: University of Hawaii football team vs. UCLA at Rose Bowl in California

PREGAME

PASADENA, CALIF. >> The college football season begins today with the University of Hawaii and UCLA meeting at the iconic Rose Bowl.

This is the first of seven road games for the Rainbow Warriors this season. Quarterback and co-captain Chevan Cordeiro and linebacker Darius Muasau are leading a team that went 5-4 in 2020, Todd Graham’s first seaason as UH head coach.

Chip Kelly is in his fourth season at the UCLA helm. Kelly was head coach at Oregon when Saint Louis School graduate Marcus Mariota began his college career. At UCLA, Kelly is 0-6 against non-conference opponents. UCLA’s best player is dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Kick off begins 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time.

