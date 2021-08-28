comscore LIVE BLOG: University of Hawaii football team vs. UCLA at Rose Bowl in California | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

LIVE BLOG: University of Hawaii football team vs. UCLA at Rose Bowl in California

  • By Stephen Tsai
  • Today
  • Updated 9:23 am
  • STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured is the iconic Rose Bowl, where University of Hawaii’s football team faces off with UCLA today.

    STEPHEN TSAI / STSAI@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pictured is the iconic Rose Bowl, where University of Hawaii’s football team faces off with UCLA today.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and refresh for live updates from the game.

——

PREGAME

PASADENA, CALIF. >> The college football season begins today with the University of Hawaii and UCLA meeting at the iconic Rose Bowl.

This is the first of seven road games for the Rainbow Warriors this season. Quarterback and co-captain Chevan Cordeiro and linebacker Darius Muasau are leading a team that went 5-4 in 2020, Todd Graham’s first seaason as UH head coach.

Chip Kelly is in his fourth season at the UCLA helm. Kelly was head coach at Oregon when Saint Louis School graduate Marcus Mariota began his college career. At UCLA, Kelly is 0-6 against non-conference opponents. UCLA’s best player is dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Kick off begins 9:30 a.m. Hawaii time.

--
For more Hawaii football, visit the Warrior Beat blog.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Afghanistan’s economic crisis deepens as airlift winds down
Next Story
Taliban block Kabul airport to most as foreign airlifts wane

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up