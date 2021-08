Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Military exercises raise tensions, risks

The article, “Modern warfare” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 15), reported on Large Scale Exercise 2021, the most massive U.S. war exercise in a generation. The article’s intent is apparently to reassure and comfort us.

This reader is anything but encouraged. It was chilling to read that this massive deployment of ships and aircraft around the Pacific and beyond is really a rehearsal for “deep strikes into enemy territory” in the future. And “high-end conflict,” of course, is a way of avoiding saying, “World War III,” which would immediately turn into a nuclear war.

And Hawaii, the U.S. Pacific military nerve center and prime target for intercontinental missiles? It is quite probable that a nuclear war would extinguish all life in the Hawaiian Islands.

Rather than increasing our safety and security (which also depends on the Chinese and Russians also feeling safe and secure), Large Scale Exercise 21 will intensify the arms race and increase tensions. Let’s concentrate on building peace.

Noel Kent

Manoa

Article misleads public on COVID-19

The article, “Group’s virus claims draw concern” (Star- Advertiser, Aug. 25), written by Sophie Cocke and published on the front page, is a disservice to the community.

It highlights an organization that has lobbied against scientifically validated and accepted principles of COVlD-19 management. It documented how a medical doctor is providing care without an established office with quality oversight and is prescribing medications that have not been FDA-approved.

There is no statement that this type of medical care may be dangerous to the recipients. Ending the article with the quotation that “(the vaccine) is not safe and not effective” may leave a lasting impression that this conclusion is true.

This article may result in increasing vaccine hesitancy and use of potentially dangerous, unapproved medications for treating COVID-19. A follow-up article giving the facts of the efficacy of the vaccines, mask wearing, testing, contact tracing and a strong proscription regarding the mentioned medications should be immediately published on the front page to correct these misperceptions.

Roy S. Adaniya, M.D.

Pacific Heights

Look for more ways to enhance immunity

The article, “Group’s virus claims draw concern” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 25), leaves important questions unanswered. The article implies poor medicine practiced by the Maui doctor and derides the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. Were the 80 people treated on Maui injured by the regimen? Did they suffer the feared side effects? Did they avoid hospitalization? Were they happy with the treatment?

Current policy offers vaccination, masks, distancing and avoiding crowds. Are no other therapies available to keep people out of the hospital?

The vast majority of deaths involve at least one comorbidity. Maybe addressing the COVID-19-related risks of underlying conditions is worth an effort. It’s hard to believe enhancing one’s immunity outside of vaccination is a no-no.

Frank Jensen

Aiea

Our duty to protect others from virus

First and foremost, I applaud the reporting by the Star-Advertiser in trying to balance different points of view, even though some views are counterproductive. But this is the price of freedom of the press and our duty to protect free speech. However, all freedoms come with individual and government responsibility, and we need to act when “enough is enough.”

For the last two years, we have seen more than 213 million cases and at least 4.5 million worldwide deaths on account of COVID-19, let alone unreported related issues. Vaccines are here and the side effects are minimal when compared to the harm done otherwise. With the approval of vaccines, the time has come to institute mandates to protect us from the nonbelievers, no matter what their basis for belief basis.

It is our duty to protect those who do not have access to vaccines, health care, unvaccinated children and the immunocompromised. It is somewhat acceptable to let people harm themselves a little but they have no right to harm others.

Birendra Huja, M.D.

Waialae Iki

Cruise ship could serve as hospital

With the increase in COVID-19 cases and lack of hospital space, I’m wondering if turning the Pride of America into a hospital ship might be a good idea. We need a way to care for the sick, and thinking outside the box might be needed.

Brent Berk

Hawaii Kai

Afghans to blame for country’s troubles

The Afghans deserve some responsibility in this recent catastrophe. They had 20 years to establish a government, unify its people and purpose, train an effective army and police force and build alliances around the world. They did none of this. They sat back and let the U.S. take care of them.

When that gravy train ended, they blamed the U.S. for deserting them. Now we have rescued tens of thousands from the country, not knowing how many actually may be intent on harming the U.S. from within, as before 9/11.

The story ends the same way: We give, they take, we suffer.

James Roller

Mililani

