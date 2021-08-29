K-Drama: New drama ‘Jingbirok’ based on historic memoir

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Jingbirok” is a new drama on KBFD that airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:20 p.m. We have had many viewers call in to ask for more information about “Jingbirok.”

The historical drama “Jingbirok” is based on a memoir of the same name, also called “The Book of Corrections.” Written in 1604, the book was authored by a high-ranking government official, Seong Ryong Ryu.

With the goal of trying to prevent history from repeating itself, the book chronicled the Japanese invasion, war atrocities and government relations between China and Korea. It was listed as a National Treasure of South Korea in 1969.

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 9

6:40 p.m. today

Donghui escapes from gangsters with Seungjoon’s help and they spend the night at the library. Hyunwoo starts work as the president.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. today

Hyunwoo drags Jungeun to a parking lot where he ­angrily confronts her. Jungeun asks what he knows about her, all the while feeling scared and baffled at the situation.

“Birthday Letter”

Part 2 of 2

7:45 p.m. Monday

Mugil and Ilae’s lives turn more desperate as Hiroshima is hit with the bomb. They try to find their way back home throughout the chaos.

“Crevasse”

One-part drama special

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Although Soo-Min’s life seems perfect from the outside, she can’t help feeling neglected and ignored by her husband and child. She then falls for someone to fill the void.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 1-2

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Everyone lives with some secrets. Some will lie to hide their secrets. Two women struggle in their relationships to choose between temptation and honesty.

Episodes 3-4

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Hearing his days are numbered, Chun-sung looks to find his daughter. Hwa-kyung becomes furious when Sun-young reveals her identity. Myung-jun gets anxious when Hwa-kyung’s father shows up.

“Penthouse III”

Episode 15

7:55 p.m. Friday

Five people gather in Logan’s house and plot to punish Joo Dan-tae and Cheon Seo-jin.

Episode 16

7:55 p.m. Saturday

Ro-na calls the reporters together and plays the black box footage of her mom’s last moments.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.