David Shapiro: Hawaii burns with pandemic fever and combustible politics

It’s the last Sunday in August and time to “flASHback” on the month’s news that amused and confused:

>> Health Director Dr. Libby Char warned Hawaii was “on fire” with daily COVID-19 cases passing 1,000, but Gov. David Ige wouldn’t specify what he’ll do if infections keep increasing. He’ll cross that bridge when a speeding truck catches him in its grille.

>> Fans can’t attend the University of Hawaii’s home football opener at the Ching Athletic Complex after Mayor Rick Blangiardi barred large gatherings because of the COVID-19 surge. They can gather to watch at bars, which are still open.

>> State Sen. Glenn Wakai pushed back on tourists getting blamed for the latest COVID-19 spread, saying, “Locals are sometimes bad actors as well.” Especially when they get elected to office.

>> Infectious disease expert Tim Brown said leaders are too reactive on COVID-19 instead of thinking about “where do we want to be two to three weeks from now.” Funny how they can never think a few weeks ahead, but they can always think a few elections ahead.

>> Protesters against vaccines and masks, including some who harassed Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s condo neighbors with bullhorns and strobe lights, portrayed themselves as defenders of liberty. The virus thanks them for defending its liberty to infect freely.

>> Green, who keeps a second job as an emergency room physician, said he doesn’t care if people are irritated when he preens around as LG in his hospital scrubs. It’s just his way of saying, “I’m a doctor and you’re not.”

>> Daniel Gluck was voted down by the Hawaii Senate for the state appeals court, but he might get a footnote in the record books. He was the first judicial nominee openly rejected for the offense of being a haole.

>> Facing an ethics probe, a discrimination complaint and a financial dispute over charges she used City Council resources to run for mayor, former Councilwoman Kym Pine said of her accusers, “I hope that these people get the help that they need.” Perhaps she should set the example.

>> The city rail agency warned the public to stay away from the $12.5 billion system’s electrified “third rail,” warning they “will be shocked and could die instantly.” And we thought nothing could be more painful than rail’s sticker shock.

>> Hawaii U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz has raised $3.6 million for his reelection bid next year in which he has little opposition. Whatever the economy, the market for buying politicians is always bullish.

>> Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard joined Rumble, a conservative rival to YouTube, to produce content as a “thought leader.” She’s a thought leader mainly when it comes to thinking about Tulsi Gabbard.

And the quote of the month … from Ige on industry response to his plea for tourists to stay away as COVID-19 rages: “They certainly don’t like it, but they are supportive of getting that message out. … They want to be helpful in stemming this surge in COVID cases.” In other words, they’ll keep filling the planes.

Reach David Shapiro at volcanicash@gmail.com.