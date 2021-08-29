Chaminade volleyball wins pair against Alaska schools

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team swept a pair of matches Saturday in the Hawaii-Alaska Challenge at The Shark Tank to reach 400 wins in program history.

Early in the day, the Silverswords (2-0) held off a comeback bid against Alaska Fairbanks (2-1), winning 25-16, 25-19, 21-25, 24-26, 18-16. In the evening, they beat Alaska Anchorage 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23.

Marcelle Butler and Brooklen Pe’a each hammered 16 kills in the opener. Pe’a led the Silverswords with 12 in the nightcap. AveRee Reynolds led the Nanooks with 14 kills. Eve Stephens led the Seawolves (2-1) with 22 kills.

Hawaii Pacific (0-4) lost both its matches Saturday, getting swept 25-17, 25-13, 25-13 by Alaska Anchorage and losing in four, 25-16, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13, to Alaska Fairbanks.