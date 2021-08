Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

PASADENA, CALIF. >> For Saturday’s season opener, the University of Hawaii football team had “15” stickers on their white helmets, in tribute to former Rainbow Warrior quarterback Colt Brennan.

Brennan, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2007, died in May. His UH jersey number was 15.

“I thought it was great,” Terry Brennan said of the gesture for his son. “I think Colt would have really dug it. I think it looks great. I think it’s first class. I think it’s really cool.”

UH coach Todd Graham has praised Brennan’s contributions to the program’s history. Graham has said as long as he is UH’s coach, no Warrior football player will wear No. 15.

“Growing up in Georgia,” said Calvin Turner, a UH running back/receiver, “the only reason I ever knew about Hawaii football was because of Colt Brennan. I think we should retire his number. To have his number as a sticker on the side of our helmet, that speaks to the people of Hawaii. That’s very important for us to do.”

The unveiling was dampened with the Warriors’ 44-10 loss to UCLA in the Rose Bowl.

“It was awesome to walk out there and have Colt’s number on our helmet,” Graham said, “but I’m embarrassed to play the way we played.”

Terry Brennan, who missed the game to attend a friend’s wedding in St. Louis, said of the sticker: “It’s for the whole season. They’ll get back on track and have a good season.”

Lockridge does his part on defense

UH cornerback Cameron Lockridge grew up in Florida, but always had California dreams.

Playing against UCLA in the Rose Bowl, Lockridge said, “meant a lot to me. Playing in this atmosphere, and all this, and just losing by this big a margin, it’s tough. It’s a tough pill to swallow.”

Despite the outcome, Lockridge earned his head coach’s praise for his static-cling defense.

“Cameron Lockridge locked his guy down,” Graham said. “He’s matured unbelievably. I’m proud of him.”

Lockridge went against Chase Cota, Kam Brown, Kazmeir Allen and Matt Sykes. Sykes was the only receiver to catch a pass, on a hitch, against Lockridge.

“He was guarding any and all their guys,” Graham said. “He was locking them down, and bumping them up, and challenging them. He did a great job.”

Of his shutdown work, Lockridge said, “That’s mandatory. Every week, whomever I’m lined up across, I’ve got to make sure they don’t catch the ball.”

Special teams not all bad

UH’s special teams came away with mixed reviews against UCLA.

Punter Matthew Shipley was downed at the UH 15 when he knelt to field an errant long snap, and the punt unit suffered its first blocked punt since 2008.

But Shipley set a career mark with his 48-yard field goal, exceeding last year’s 44-yarder against UNLV.

And freshman Kyler Halvorsen induced touchbacks on his three kickoffs.