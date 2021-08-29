Honolulu finishes in third place at Little League World Series

Six pitchers combined on a shutout as Honolulu defeated South Dakota 5-0 today to finish in third place at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.

Kekoa Payanal doubled, homered and drove in two runs to lead Honolulu, which finished 4-1 in the tournament with the only loss coming to Taylor, Mich., on Saturday in the championship game of the Hank Aaron bracket.

Pele Payanal doubled home two more runs during a four-run first inning. Five of the first six batters in the game reached base for Honolulu.

Eli Iopa, Pele Payanal and Cade Nakama all struck out two batters in an inning of work as Honolulu used a different pitcher each inning. They gave up seven hits total in the game.

Honolulu finished the tournament outscoring its oppponents 28-6.