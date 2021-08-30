comscore Affordable housing on Lanai aimed at mid-income households | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Affordable housing on Lanai aimed at mid-income households

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:51 p.m.
  • COURTESY PULAMA LANAI AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMITTEE An envisioned street view of homes in the Hokuao subdivision on Lanai. Some of the features of the proposed homes include four-panel sliding doors, Tesla solar roof shingles with Tesla Powerwall batteries, and cross-laminated timber.

    COURTESY PULAMA LANAI AFFORDABLE HOUSING COMMITTEE

    An envisioned street view of homes in the Hokuao subdivision on Lanai. Some of the features of the proposed homes include four-panel sliding doors, Tesla solar roof shingles with Tesla Powerwall batteries, and cross-laminated timber.

A planned affordable rental housing project on Lanai won’t be quite as affordable as previously envisioned by the island’s management company owned by billionaire Larry Ellison. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: July 19 - 23, 2021

Scroll Up