Honolulu uses a parade of pitchers to shut out South Dakota and walk away from Williamsport with third place

WILLIAMSPORT, PA. >> Sunday’s third-place game represented a chance to close out the 2021 Little League World Series on a positive note for the Honolulu Little League.

It was a chance to display pride for the game of baseball and their job to represent Hawaii. It might have been difficult after Saturday’s stunner against Michigan, but Honolulu dug deep and delivered a quick start to end the Series with a 5-0 win over South Dakota.

“The kids were more relaxed today,” Honolulu manager Brandon Sardinha said. “It showed in their hitting and swings today. South Dakota is a very tough team. For us to get some hits in there it was big for the kids.”

The win was important for many reasons, one of which is giving Hawaii back-to-back third place finishes after the 2018 Honolulu Little League won it all.

Sardinha wanted to win, but he also wanted to thank each one of his players by getting them playing time. He used different pitchers every inning.

Eli Iopa started and got to throw 21 pitches.

Pele Payanal, who also provided plenty of offense in the game, kept the shutout going with just 13 pitches in the second. Kamau Passi opened the third and Cade Nakama pitched the fourth as the defense and combination of pitchers kept South Dakota off the board.

Nakama ended his appearance with a strikeout to push the team total to seven through four innings.

“South Dakota battled back and made it a game,” Sardinha said. “They are a good team.”

Honolulu continued to play solid defense against South Dakota. The top of the third was highlighted by shortstop Kekoa Payanal, who backhanded a ball in shallow left field and threw to third for a force out.

In an effort to get something going and moving two runners into scoring position, South Dakota bunted on the next at-bat. Chasen Uyetake fielded the ball after throwing his catcher’s helmet to the ground and quickly threw to third from his knees for the force out.

Honolulu’s fast start on offense was highlighted by a two-run home run to left from Payanal, who drove in Zack Bagoyo after he reached on a walk.

Micah Bennett and Eli lopa singled before a double from Pele Payanal brought them both home.

The early offense was a blessing for Honolulu as the fans came to life and players seemed to move with a little more energy.

Honolulu was able to add an extra run in the bottom of the fifth when Payanal opened the inning with a double. He moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch to give Honolulu a five-run advantage as it headed to the sixth inning.

The defense looked much more like the one that pushed Michigan into an elimination game against Texas. They made the plays to backup a new pitcher every inning.

Ryan Keanu, Honolulu’s ace throughout the postseason, got the final nod to close out the game.

“The South Dakota team was great,” Kekoa Payanal said. “They are very nice people.”

At the conclusion of the game, Hawaii and South Dakota fans thanked each other with cheers and displayed respect for the game, the players, and the entire experience.

“I’m so glad we had the opportunity to play Hawaii,” South Dakota manager Mike Gorsett said. “On the field and off the field. Somebody in the back said they got the sportsmanship award and there’s just no doubt. Those guys are just awesome.”

For Sardinha, who managed an entire roster, it might have been hard to forget about his own son being with him throughout the experience.

“I wouldn’t trade the experience for the world,” Sardinha said. “It’s been the best experience I’ve had with my son and baseball, so far. I can’t imagine anything more special than this.”