Honolulu uses a parade of pitchers to shut out South Dakota and walk away from Williamsport with third place
By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honolulu’s Eli Iopa delivered a pitch against South Dakota during the first inning on Sunday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kekoa Payanal, above, was greeted by South Dakota shortstop Brekken Biteler during his home run trot.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honolulu, Hawaii’s Kekoa Payanal, center, is greeted by his teammates after his two-run home run off of Sioux Falls, S.D. pitcher Cason Mediger during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Hawaii won the game 5-0.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honolulu’s players posed with the bust in centerfield at Lamade Stadium after their 5-0 win over Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sunday.