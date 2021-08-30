comscore Honolulu uses a parade of pitchers to shut out South Dakota and walk away from Williamsport with third place | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Honolulu uses a parade of pitchers to shut out South Dakota and walk away from Williamsport with third place

  • By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Honolulu’s Eli Iopa delivered a pitch against South Dakota during the first inning on Sunday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Honolulu’s Eli Iopa delivered a pitch against South Dakota during the first inning on Sunday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Kekoa Payanal, above, was greeted by South Dakota shortstop Brekken Biteler during his home run trot.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Kekoa Payanal, above, was greeted by South Dakota shortstop Brekken Biteler during his home run trot.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Honolulu, Hawaii’s Kekoa Payanal, center, is greeted by his teammates after his two-run home run off of Sioux Falls, S.D. pitcher Cason Mediger during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Hawaii won the game 5-0.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Honolulu, Hawaii’s Kekoa Payanal, center, is greeted by his teammates after his two-run home run off of Sioux Falls, S.D. pitcher Cason Mediger during the first inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Hawaii won the game 5-0.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Honolulu’s players posed with the bust in centerfield at Lamade Stadium after their 5-0 win over Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sunday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Honolulu’s players posed with the bust in centerfield at Lamade Stadium after their 5-0 win over Sioux Falls, S.D., on Sunday.

Sunday’s third-place game represented a chance to close out the 2021 Little League World Series on a positive note for the Honolulu Little League. Read more

Previous Story
Michigan beats Ohio for Little League World Series title
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 30, 2021

Scroll Up