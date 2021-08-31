Big Island man, 32, drowns after jumping off sea cliff in Pahoa

A 32-year-old man drowned after he ran into trouble in waters off Pahoa.

He has been identified as Shayne Fields, according to the Hawaii County Police Department. Originally from East Hartford, Conn., Fields had been living in Mountain View for the last several months.

Police said three friends hiked to a coastal area off of Old Government Beach Road at about 4 p.m Sunday where they jumped off a cliff into the water to swim.

Two friends made it back to shore but Fields had difficulty in the water. Police said bystanders at the beach tried to help him to no avail.

Puna patrol officers and the Hawaii Fire Department responded to a report of a swimmer in distress.

Fire crews searched for Fields and located his body in the water Monday morning.

Police said foul play was not involved.