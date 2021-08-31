A spud-tacular dish

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Soft on the inside, crunchy on the outside, croquettes are a satisfying and filling centerpiece for a meal. These take a little time to shred the veggies and cook the potatoes, plus form and fry each little ball, but the end result is worth it.

Carrot and Potato Croquettes

Ingredients:

• 1 large head cabbage, cored and shredded

• 2 teaspoons salt

• 1 large carrot, peeled and shredded

• 1 large potato, peeled, cooked and mashed

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1/4 tablespoon pepper

• 2 tablespoons mushroom seasoning (found in Asian markets)

• 1/2 cup flour

• 3 cups panko, more if needed

• Vegetable oil, for pan-frying

Directions:

Place cabbage in colander and mix well with salt. Let sit about 5 minutes. Drain. Taste; if it’s too salty, rinse and drain again. Squeeze out liquid.

Combine cabbage with carrots and mashed potatoes. Sprinkle with sugar, pepper and mushroom seasoning. Mix in flour until mixture holds shape when made into balls (you may not need all the flour). Roll into croquettes about 2 inches across. Refrigerate until firm.

Arrange about 18 croquettes on a plate; microwave on high until they darken in color, about 1 minute. Roll croquettes in panko.

Pour oil into large skillet about 1 inch deep. Heat over medium-high until flakes of panko sizzle when dropped in oil. Fry croquettes, turning until golden and crispy all around. Drain on paper towels. Makes about 36 croquettes.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving, not including soy sauce or sugar to taste: 180 calories, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 400 mg sodium, 20 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.