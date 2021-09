Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When I was a kid, I remember my full Okinawan grandma rounding up the grandchildren and taking us to the Okinawan Festival (I always associated this occasion with eating fresh andagi). Like last year’s event, the 2021 Okinawan Festival will be celebrated virtually Sept. 4-5. However, Sept. 1-14, you can celebrate all things Okinawan (and support local restaurants) via exclusive dishes like the ones mentioned below.

Lookin’ gourd

Potama (2301 Kalakaua Ave.), located in Waikiki Food Hall within Royal Hawaiian Center, is featuring Goya (bittermelon) Tempura Potama ($7) with Aloha Beer Co.’s Aloha Blonde on tap ($2 per glass; $10 a pitcher). The Goya Tempura Potama is a special menu item being made just for FEASTival, and it’s the business’s Okinawan take on the local Spam musubi. Each Potama (pork tamago onigiri) includes eggs, rice, Spam and nori. This goya tempura will be available Sept. 1-14. Pro tip: Take advantage of a 10% kamaaina discount on food. For more info, call 808-376-0435 or follow Potama on Instagram (@pork_tamago_onigiri).

Let me ‘shoyu’ something

Sakana Grill (1311 N. King St.) and Sakana Express (98-199 Kamehameha Hwy.) are offering discounts on nasubi champuru ($3 off) and shoyu pork ($2 off). The offer is valid Sept. 4-5 for their plate lunch ($14) and a la carte ($15 for nasubi champuru; $16 for shoyu pork) items. These are two of Sakana Grill’s most popular items, and the shoyu pork is made the authentic Okinawan way, resulting in a tender, flavorful and meaty dish. Call 808-531-5988 (grill) or 808-220-1905 (express) for more.

Mixed plate

Available only at the Hawaii Kai location (6600 Kalanianaole Hwy.), the special at Roy’s Hawaii features miso-glazed Pono Pork loin, garlic chicken, fish karaage, carrot shirishiri and Okinawan sweet potato ($31).

“I like the surf and turf concept, so I did a play on that and incorporated my Okinawan favorites,” says chef Roy Yamaguchi. “I wanted to include carrot and egg mixture called ninjin shirishiri — my mother is from Okinawa and used to make this dish — to add a touch of sweetness to the savory dish.”

Call 808-396-7697 or follow Roy’s Hawaii on Instagram (@royshawaii).

